Tyler, The Creator Shares Another Loosie "Group B"

Tyler, The Creator's had a great year. Topping several year-end lists with IGOR, headlining a highly successful tour off, and being dubbed The Wall Street Journal's 2019 Music Innovator at the Innovator Awards are among the few things that he was up to, along with running a successful clothing brand.

In the past few years, Tyler has continued to bless fans with music even when he isn't in album mode and today seems like a special Christmas Eve Eve gift. He released "Best Interest," a song that didn't make IGOR, a few hours ago and now, he's shared another new loosie titled, "GROUP B." The rapper is back as he flexes his bars over pitched down soul samples.

Quotable Lyrics

Put some n***as on

N***a set a lob, hurt themselves

N***as Cheddar Bob

Foot is on the gas, I ain't letting off

Every car is gas, pissing Greta off

