mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator Shares Another Loosie "Group B"

Aron A.
December 23, 2019 13:36
300 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Group B
Tyler, The Creator

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

It truly is the giving season.


Tyler, The Creator's had a great year. Topping several year-end lists with IGOR, headlining a highly successful tour off, and being dubbed The Wall Street Journal's 2019 Music Innovator at the Innovator Awards are among the few things that he was up to, along with running a successful clothing brand. 

In the past few years, Tyler has continued to bless fans with music even when he isn't in album mode and today seems like a special Christmas Eve Eve gift. He released "Best Interest," a song that didn't make IGOR, a few hours ago and now, he's shared another new loosie titled, "GROUP B." The rapper is back as he flexes his bars over pitched down soul samples. 

Quotable Lyrics
Put some n***as on
N***a set a lob, hurt themselves
N***as Cheddar Bob
Foot is on the gas, I ain't letting off
Every car is gas, pissing Greta off

Tyler, The Creator
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  300
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tyler, The Creator new song golf wang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyler, The Creator Shares Another Loosie "Group B"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject