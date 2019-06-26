One of the best artist sneaker collabs of the last few years has been Tyler, the Creator's partnership with Converse. With the Converse One Star, Tyler has been bringing his unique flower boy aesthetic with the help of his Golf le Fleur offshoot brand. Over the past couple of years, Tyler has dropped a plethora of Converse One Star colorways and now, the artist is looking to drop a "Pride Month" version of the shoe.

Tyler has been dabbling in LGBTQ+ issues for a while now so it only makes sense that he would want to drop a shoe that matches the aesthetic while also celebrating the community. The vast majority of the upper is white, while the midsole bears all of the colors of the rainbow from front to back. Multicolor Golf le Fleur branding can then be found on the tongue of the sneaker.

If you're looking to cop these, they will drop this Friday, June 28th for an unknown price, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Golf Wang

