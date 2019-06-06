Tyler, The Creator must feel like a man on top of the world. After all, IGOR has become one of the year's most beloved albums in a notably short period, celebrated by critics and fans alike. In fact, some have even speculated that Tyler's latest will ultimately find itself in the Album Of The Year conversation, when everything is said and done. Who'd have thought that the Odd Future pioneer would be beating out DJ Khaled for the number one album on Billboard? What a time to be alive.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In any case, Tyler has decided to switch up the look, keeping the style fresh while he reaps the benefits of a globetrotting lifestyle, that may or may include the United Kingdom once again. The cut, which finds Tyler once again blending blonde into the mix, has yielded strong reactions from his fanbase, many of whom have taken to gently ribbing the Grammy nominee on Instagram.

What do you think of Tyler's new style? Not that he cares what anyone thinks. And why would he? Look how far he's come.