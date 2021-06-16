mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator Returns With New Song "LUMBERJACK"

Alex Zidel
June 16, 2021 12:17
Tyler, The Creator is back with his new single "LUMBERJACK."


Like clockwork, every two years, we can expect a new album from Tyler, The Creator. The 30-year-old recording artist is constantly reinventing himself, enjoying his role as one of the only true "era artists" in hip-hop. Most recently, he shifted his sound to create the memorable IGOR and it looks like we may be anticipating a return to some of Tyler's grittier energy from the Odd Future days with his latest single, which is officially out now.

After cleverly teasing new music all week with mysterious videos and toll-free phone numbers for his fans to call and listen to previews, Tyler, The Creator has come through with his new single "LUMBERJACK." The track is much harder than what we've heard from Tyler in recent years. This also appears to be a collaboration with DJ Drama, who gives the track that perfect mixtape sound.

What do you expect from Tyler in this next chapter? Does this give you a good idea of what's coming?

Quotable Lyrics:

Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
MSG sell out, fuck these n***as yap 'bout
Whips on whips, my ancestors got the gats out
Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood
Call me lumbÐµrjack 'cause I wish a n***a would

Tyler, The Creator new music new song
