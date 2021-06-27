Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of his latest body of work, Call Me If You Get Lost. Once again, Tyler, The Creator delivered a whole new sound that focuses just as much on his bars as it does his production. That being said, it was also an excellent display of how brilliant Tyler is as a producer, especially when working with artists outside of his immediate circle. 42 Dugg appears on the song "LEMONHEAD," a collaboration that seems surprising but shouldn't be, considering how much love Tyler had for Lil Baby's "We Paid" featuring the Detroit rapper.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ahead of the album's release, Tyler, The Creator shared short snippets of records from the project. "WUSYANAME" didn't include the NBA Youngboy verse that's now on the album version but copyright takedowns revealed that the "Make No Sense" rapper appeared on the track with Ty Dolla $ign.

On Twitter, Tyler fielded questions from fans regarding the album including some insight into the collab with NBA Youngboy. A fan asked how Tyler managed to secure that verse. The OF frontman didn't provide a response for that but he did praise NBA Youngboy. "hes a sweet heart man, sending love to youngboy, such an interesting person," he wrote.

Tyler later added that NBA Youngboy's verse was among the highlights on the project for him, specifically, "when nba says 'think soooo.'"

Check Tyler's tweets out below.