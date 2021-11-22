Tyler, The Creator performed his song, “Massa,” from his album Call Me If You Get Lost, at the 2021 American Music Awards, Sunday night. Rocking a puffer jacket and shorts, Tyler rapped in front of a snow-covered set featuring a house and trees.

What starts as a more subdued rendition for Tyler explodes in the latter stage as the strobe lights kick in and he raps the second verse of the track. Afterward, the lights go low and Tyler hops on a bike and rides off stage.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the night, Drake won for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Megan Thee Stallion won for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Cardi B won Favorite Hip-Hop Song for her hit, "Up."

As for other performers, Tyler joined Silk Sonic, Oliva Rodrigo, Chloe, Diplo, and more to round out the star-studded lineup.

While Tyler wasn't nominated for any of the awards being passed out Sunday night, he has received critical acclaim for his 2021 effort, Call Me If You Get Lost. In the past, he also won a Grammy award in 2020 for Best Rap Album for his project IGOR. 2018's Flower Boy was nominated as well.

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s AMAs performance below.

