Tyler, The Creator dropped off his stellar album IGOR last week that's filled with 12 strong tracks featuring the likes of Playboi Carti, Kanye West, Santigold and more. For his first time performing the tape in full, Tyler invited fans to a warehouse in Los Angeles to see him perform from the top to the bottom, suited in a white wig as the promo for the album saw.

"We rented a warehouse, we set some shit up," Tyler told Zane Lowe ahead the event. "I'm a perform for 43 goddamn minutes, do some songs, they going to film this shit, but the fans going to like it because they going to be there, and we going to call it a god damn day."

The set took place last night and if for some reason you missed the live stream on Apple Music, then you're in good hands since we've rounded up some of the best videos from the night.

Tyler's tape is clearly succeeding since Chart Data just shared that its "surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify."