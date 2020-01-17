Anyone would be more than flattered if a superstar rapper not only complimented their steez but then proceeded to offer cash money for the aforementioned fashionable possession. Well, that's exactly what happened to an unsuspecting commuter in NYC recently when she was approached by none other than Tyler, The Creator.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Given the fact that Tyler is well known for his swagged-out sunnies, as seen above while flexing for cameras at the 2019 Innovator Awards last November, it's not exactly surprising that the IGOR rapper would be interested in copping a new set of frames. What is surprising is the way he went about it and how much he was willing to spend.

Here's how TMZ breaks down the story:

... a woman was walking down the block in Chelsea when someone breezed by and yelled, "Your glasses are FIRE!!!"

The lady hardly noticed -- she was wearing headphones -- and she kept moving until she felt a tap on her shoulder. The woman spun around to find a large man -- Tyler's bodyguard -- asking to buy her glasses for $50. She politely refused, but when Tyler's muscle upped the ante to $100 ... she couldn't turn it down.

As it turns out, she'd actually found the shades in a thrift store for $10 ... so she was turning a pretty sweet profit.

The exchange ended with the lucky lady meeting Tyler at a nearby ice cream shop, where he proceeded to drop a c-note in her hand and even take a pic with her to prove it all actually happened. The things you see in NYC, man!

This wouldn't be the first time Tyler, The Creator jacked a random person's shades. Peep this quick clip below of a fan who says Tyler wore his girlfriend's sunnies onstage during the Cherry Bomb Tour in 2015: