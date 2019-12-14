The BUKU Music + Art Project has announced the lineup for its 9th anniversary. The New Orleans festival will take place on March 20 and 21, 2020 on the iconic Mardi Gras World grounds. With a diverse set of performers - featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry and burgeoning local talent - BUKU 2020 is sure to be special. The festival is loved for being rooted in the artistic subculture of New Orleans, harnessing the vibe of an underground warehouse party while boasting large-scale attractions and installations.

Tyler, The Creator will bring his IGOR theatrics while serving as headliner. Electronic acts, Flume and Illenium, also top the lineup. More dance-inducing sets will come from Kaytranada, who just dropped his excellent sophomore album, BUBBA, and rising producer, Channel Tres. In terms of hip hop, Run The Jewels, Flatbush Zombies, JPEGMAFIA, Young M.A., Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are some of the notable artists on the bill. BUKU also covered some R&B ground with 2019 favourites, Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye.

Not only is the lineup fire, but BUKU also has an awesome ethos: “We Believe in Those Who Strive to be Dope. Originality, Creativity, Freedom and Community is Our Anthem.” These pillars of freedom and community underlie their strict stance on inclusion and safety. The organizers and the BUKREWE community practice a zero-tolerance policy for: “sexual harassment, acts of aggression, racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, religious bigotry… or any other form of hatred or discrimination. BUKU is intended to be a safe space to enjoy music, art, expression and community in complete freedom from any harassment or discrimination.”

Tickets for BUKU are now available here.