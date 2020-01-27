While this headline could probably be read in the snarky tone of an elementary school bully, I assure you it is not intended to be. There is nothing cooler than paying respect to the mothers of the world. Especially in the lives of artists, mothers can play a crucial role - supporting their children's creative ambitions despite the whims and lack of financial security they might entail. For that reason, when being honored at an event like the Grammys, it may not feel right for an artist to not be accompanied by someone who contributed so much to their success. Several rappers made sure to have their mommas by their sides at the award show on Sunday night.

Tyler, The Creator's creator shared the spotlight with her son as he accepted his award for Best Rap Album. She celebrated onstage, appearing just as ecstatic as she was when Tyler won Best New Artist at the 2011 VMA's. Her boy has had his eyes set on this moment for a long time - despite his reservations about the Recording Academy - so it was special that she got to witness it in-person.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

21 Savage also brought his mom along to the ceremony, penning an Instagram caption about her that was just as effusive as his song dedicated to her. "Big 4L thank you mama for making me and thank the @recordingacademy who would of ever thought...yessirskiiii!!!!!," the rapper on a slideshow of photos showing off their killer outfits and matching Richard Mille watches.

Lil Baby is another Atlanta star who walked the red carpet with his mother on his arm. He summarized how special of a moment that was when writing in an Instagram caption: "Getting Mom Dressed Up , An Its Not For A Trial Or A Funeral , You Won."

While YBN Cordae's "ma dukes" didn't get the chance to see her progeny take home the award for Best Rap Album last night, she must have been incredibly proud that he was recognized off the strength of his debut, The Lost Boy.

Gunna's mama wasn't only at the Grammys to celebrate her son's achievements, but her own birthday as well. The YSL artist shared heartwarming photos of him gifting her with a necklace before the ceremony, ensuring that her deserved spotlight wasn't stolen.