Tyler, The Creator enjoyed a monumental night in his career yesterday, leaving the Grammy Awards with a win in the Best Rap Album category. Many people, including himself, have spoken out to state that IGOR should have been placed in a different genre as well as the overall placement for Best Album. While he has been critical of the Recording Academy, the California native was still overjoyed to be accepting the award, bringing his mom up on stage and beginning his speech. The Odd Future representative went on and on, thanking everybody that came to mind before the producers made the call to play him off the stage with their generic music. Tyler kept speaking, clearly unfazed, before he decided to give up the microphone and get to tweeting backstage.

"I GOT THE 'WRAP IT UP N***A' MUSIC IM SO HYPED ON THAT," joked Tyler after accepting his award for Best Rap Album. The rap superstar noted during his acceptance speech that he likely would not get the chance to hop up on stage another time that night, making the most of his chance. Obviously, part of the fun was being played off by the Academy. At least he wasn't salty about it.

Watch Tyler's acceptance speech below. Congratulations to him!