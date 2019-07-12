mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator Joins Yuna On Her Jazzy Track "Castaway"

Nada Mesh
July 12, 2019 13:06
Castaway
Yuna Feat. Tyler, The Creator

Yuna employs Tyler, The Creator for a verse on her smooth track "Castaway."


Malaysian pop artist turned international star, Yuna's new album Rouge is officially out today. The project follows her 2016 critically acclaimed Chapters, which featured collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko and DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart. So it's safe to say this album has quite a bit to live up to. Having set the tone for the project prior to its release, with her previously released "Blank Marquee," featuring G-Eazy, fans awaited her full body of work, and Yuna did not disappoint in her delivery.

The track has a mid-to-slow-tempo, smooth jazz-pop vibe to it, with Yuna showcasing her signature effortless, but sweet and breathy pipes. Produced by former Rhye memberRobin Hannibal, Tyler appears to spit a verse which gives the mood-music track a needed lyric-heavy element. “If I was a pair of pants, I’d be looking for a belt,” he raps. “‘Cause you always bring me down and I’m lookin’ for an up.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayo, no point in lyin', no point in tryin' anymore
Change of direction and now I'm flyin' to the door
Am I bein' used? Question kinda dumb
It's rhetorical in sum, at this point, I wanna run
I don't need no handout
I'ma cook solo and we'll see how it pan out

Yuna Tyler, The Creator rouge album new album new song Jazzy P.O.P
