Lil Uzi Vert and Tyler, The Creator are two of the most elusive artists of this generation. The two have extremely loyal fanbases that will support them despite all the industry drama they experience. The former has been going through his fair share of blocks from his label, going off on DJ Drama and Don Cannon in a heated rant last night. Noting that he has a lot to be thankful for, the Philadelphia rapper said that, in order to pay their bills, Drama and Cannon need Uzi to drop new music. However, for some reason, they're still stopping him from doing so. Now in a new deal with Roc Nation, it appears as though his highly-anticipated album Eternal Atake will be on the way soon. In the midst of his Twitter rampage, Uzi confirmed that the only reason he actually finished the mysterious body of work was to please his friend Tyler, The Creator.

While much of his social content was laced with anger and frustration last night, some of Uzi's posts were playful and promising. Telling the world that he's still waiting on Rihanna to give him a call, the Philly product also revealed that Tyler, The Creator influenced him to make some changes to EA.

In a since-deleted reply to a fan, LUV said that, after playing some of the beats he had stashed away for Eternal Atake for Tyler, he decided to switch up the vibes. "He is the reason I had 2 finish the album," he typed. "He said my beats didn't hit hard enough @tylerthecreator."

In addition to the revelation about the IGOR artist, Uzi also teased new music on the way with Pharrell and admitted that he's considered a shift to the modelling industry but, because of his short stature, he doesn't think it would work out.