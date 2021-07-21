mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator Is Still Rocking, Rolling, Blooming, And Growing

Joshua Robinson
July 21, 2021 13:41
79 Views
00
0
Tyler, The Creator/Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment/Tyler, The Creator/Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment/
Tyler, The Creator/Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment/

Where This Flower Blooms
Tyler, The Creator

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Flower Boy" lives on as one of Tyler, the Creator's most beloved projects.


Four years ago today, Tyler, the Creator returned with his highly anticipated fourth studio album. Originally titled Scum F*ck Flower Boy, the final product arrived in a slightly more commercially friendly package as Flower Boy, and it featured artists such as Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Rex Orange County, Estelle, and Jaden Smith, among others. The album was widely praised for its growth from Tyler's original Bastard/Goblin/Wolf trilogy, and it also saw the Odd Future founder exploring his sexuality on wax for the first time.

Since its release, the album has easily become one of Tyler, the Creator's most beloved projects, and in our interview with Wayno, the Amazon Music Connected host went as far as to call Flower Boy a certified classic.

Tyler, the Creator performs in part of his "Flower Boy" tour at the San Francisco Armory on January 30, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Many would agree with Wayno, and skeptics who aren't quite ready to deem it a "classic" per se would likely still admit that it's a great album. With so many incredible moments spread throughout its 14 tracks, it's hard to pick one highlight from Flower Boy, but the post-chorus on "Where This Flower Blooms" perfectly conveys the sentiment that has guided Tyler's incredible development in the latter half of his career. 

Following up a catchy (and rare) Frank Ocean hook, Tyler raps, "I rock, I roll, I bloom, I grow (I glow)," and while simple, the CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST artist has in fact been rocking, rolling, blooming, growing, and glowing for four years straight.

Listen to "Where This Flower Blooms" below and re-listen to Flower Boy here.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't nobody f*cking with T, but that just may be my ego
But don't be too cool, you might freeze
Because n*ggas get stuck in the cold (Man, look at this ice)
Sh*t weighs a ton
Water your garden, my n*gga (Stunt on these n*ggas!)
Tell these black kids they could be who they are
Dye your hair blue, sh*t, I'll do it too (What the f*ck?)

Tyler, The Creator
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  79
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tyler, The Creator flower boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyler, The Creator Is Still Rocking, Rolling, Blooming, And Growing
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject