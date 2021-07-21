Tyler, The Creator Is Still Rocking, Rolling, Blooming, And Growing

Four years ago today, Tyler, the Creator returned with his highly anticipated fourth studio album. Originally titled Scum F*ck Flower Boy, the final product arrived in a slightly more commercially friendly package as Flower Boy, and it featured artists such as Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Rex Orange County, Estelle, and Jaden Smith, among others. The album was widely praised for its growth from Tyler's original Bastard/Goblin/Wolf trilogy, and it also saw the Odd Future founder exploring his sexuality on wax for the first time.

Since its release, the album has easily become one of Tyler, the Creator's most beloved projects, and in our interview with Wayno, the Amazon Music Connected host went as far as to call Flower Boy a certified classic.



Many would agree with Wayno, and skeptics who aren't quite ready to deem it a "classic" per se would likely still admit that it's a great album. With so many incredible moments spread throughout its 14 tracks, it's hard to pick one highlight from Flower Boy, but the post-chorus on "Where This Flower Blooms" perfectly conveys the sentiment that has guided Tyler's incredible development in the latter half of his career.

Following up a catchy (and rare) Frank Ocean hook, Tyler raps, "I rock, I roll, I bloom, I grow (I glow)," and while simple, the CALL ME WHEN YOU GET LOST artist has in fact been rocking, rolling, blooming, growing, and glowing for four years straight.

Listen to "Where This Flower Blooms" below and re-listen to Flower Boy here.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't nobody f*cking with T, but that just may be my ego

But don't be too cool, you might freeze

Because n*ggas get stuck in the cold (Man, look at this ice)

Sh*t weighs a ton

Water your garden, my n*gga (Stunt on these n*ggas!)

Tell these black kids they could be who they are

Dye your hair blue, sh*t, I'll do it too (What the f*ck?)