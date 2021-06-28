The 2021 BET Awards was packed with stellar performances and star-studded appearances from guests. Migos hit the stage to perform their Culture III cut "Type Sh*t," Cardi B making a surprise appearance and subsequently announcing her second pregnancy. Lil Nas X did a rendition of his single "Montero," which saw the hitmaker kiss a male backup dancer on stage.

Tyler, the Creator made his BET Awards performance debut at Sunday's (June 27) show, taking the stage for a windy performance of his single "LumberJack." Before hitting the stage, Tyler, along with CMIYGL collaborator DJ Drama, spoke with Billboard and touched on how they connected for the critically acclaimed project. Additionally, Tyler clarified his position in music as a rapper first before anything else.



Speaking about how they connected in the fist place, DJ Drama explained, "Tyler reached out to me last summer ... he always said it was a dream of his to do a Gangsta Grillz [tape]." He went on to praise Tyler for his artistic vision and "how much of a hundred percenter [Tyler] is when it comes to production, writing, composing [and] videos."

He also touched on how much he trusted Tyler's vision for placing his vocals over the album's tracks. "Normally I let someone give me the music and I do my one-two over it," he explains. "[But Tyler] has it all in his head. I love people like that."

Elsewhere in the red carpet interview, the Grammy-winning rapper also took a moment to clarify that rap music will always be his first love despite his 2019 funk-inspired project IGOR. "I just love rap so godd--n much ... listening to [The] Dedication with [Lil] Wayne, and ‘We Got It For Cheap’ with Clipse, they really shaped me into who I am," says Tyler.

"I think a lot of people forget that I'm a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, 'Don't let the wig get it twisted, y’all n---as can’t f--- with me.'" This confirmation from Tyler will likely bring joy to longtime fans of the Odd Future rapper who celebrated the rap-heavy sound on Call Me If You Get Lost.

