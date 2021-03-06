Tyler, The Creator Had A Lot To Get Off His Chest On "Ain't Got Time"

Tyler, The Creator turns 30 years old today which means there is no better time to celebrate his growth and the strides he has made over the last decade. From his early days in Odd Future to his artistic evolution that led to albums like Flower Boy and Igor, Tyler has blossomed into a completely different artist. The jumping-off point for this change was Flower Boy where Tyler got personal about his sexuality, while also delivering undeniable bangers that contained tighter songwriting than his earlier efforts.

One of the best examples of this is the track "Ain't Got Time" which serves as one of the harder tracks on the Flower Boy project. Here, we see Tyler flexing his deals with Converse, while also claiming that he has been kissing white boys since 2004. The subject matter is a stark contrast to his early years and it showcases an artist who is ready to move on from his edgy material and deliver something that is a tad more relatable and mature.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boy, I need a Kleenex

How I got this far? Boy, I can't believe it

That I got this car, so I took scenic

Passenger a white boy, look like River Phoenix