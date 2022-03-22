During the latest show of his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, Tyler, The Creator explained how he forced a fan's ex-boyfriend to her ticket for the concert.

"Me and Jasper [Dolphin], we went to Baskin-Robbins earlier", he started. "I love Baskin, n*gga, that shit is delicious. So we walk in and the girl working there, she's like, 'Oh my god! Fuck! This is so crazy! I was supposed to see you tonight!' And I'm like, 'Well, why aren't you coming?' And she's like, 'Well, my bitch ass boyfriend broke up with me a week again.' And I'm like, 'What the fuck that mean?' He had bought the tickets and when she broke up, he said he's gonna take his friend instead. So I'm like, 'Oh, okay, I respect him. I feel it.'"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

During the playback, Tyler detailed that the girl let her ex know that the rapper was at Baskins getting ice cream. The ex, Andrew, showed up at the ice cream shop, and Tyler decided to help the girl get to the show. Tyler and Jasper surrounded Andrew and questioned him about taking the ticket back. The "WUSYANAME" rapper was able to get Andrew to open up Ticketmaster and send her the ticket.

"I said, 'N*gga, send her the ticket.' He goes to his phone, he's shaking. This n*gga goes to Ticketmaster.com, goes to the thing to try to close his phone. I'm like, 'N*gga, send her the fucking ticket right now.' We watched this man screenshot the ticket and text it to her. And I walk over there to make sure she got the text and she's like, 'Yes, I got it.'"

Tyler's 34-date tour started back on February 10 and will end on April 8 in Seattle. The tour includes special guests Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

