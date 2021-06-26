For music fans, the summer is a wonderful time as it means an abundance of new tracks and albums are upon us. There is no better feeling than driving with your windows down in the summertime, blasting some new music. The same can be said of walking down a sandy beach as some summer bops play in your headphones. Luckily, our "Fire Emoji" playlist is updated weekly in order to provide you with some of the best songs of the week, regardless of the season.

This week, there are a plethora of new additions to the playlist including a couple of tracks from Doja Cat who just came through with her project, Planet Her. "Options" with J.I.D and "Get Into It" are the two songs featured here and they are certainly standouts from the new album. Meanwhile, we also have "JUGGERNAUT" by Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams. Tyler's new album Call Me If You Get Lost has been receiving rave reviews and there was never a doubt that he would get some shine on the playlist.

There are a plethora of other great tracks to be found here as well, including "Money On The Table" by Belly and Benny the Butcher, "Bio" by HoodRich Pablo Juan and Peewee Longway, "Oh Well" by Lil Tjay, and "Red Light Green Light" by DaBaby.

Check out the playlist below and let us know some of your favorite songs, in the comments section.