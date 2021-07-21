Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Call Me If You're Lost. The rapper's latest body of work was rolled out with several short teasers that put Tyler's directorial efforts in focus. However, Converse recently tapped the Odd Future head honcho for a brand new short film that they released today. Titled The Really Cool Converse Club, the clip features appearances from Vince Staples, Tim Meadows, Henry Rollins, and more.



The short film focuses on Tim Meadows who apparently violated all three rules of The Really Cool Converse Club which include exclusively wearing Converse shoes and never rocking denim hats. A minute-long clip was shared to Converse's YouTube channel before Tyler, The Creator shared the director's cut to his Instagram page.

"The name was not planned out,” Tyler told Dazed. “We couldn’t come up with a name, so we decided to come up with the cheapest name, and it was funny as hell, so it worked out.

Tyler, The Creator, who has previously worked alongside Converse, explained that Chuck Taylor was common footwear growing up. Everyone from soccer moms to skaters was rocking them.

"There’s so many different types of people that wear this shoe and I just wanted to put them all in one place. Regardless of whether it makes sense or not, just seeing them all under the one roof was important," Tyler said of The Really Cool Converse Club.

Tyler, The Creator has previously collaborated with Converse on several exclusive pairs of sneakers but his new short film focuses on the legacy of Chuck 70.

