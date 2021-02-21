Tyler, the Creator has become known as one of the generation's most memorable artist/producer forces in the industry. His fourth and fifth studio albums Flower Boy and Igor were both met with critical acclaim, the latter becoming his first number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart. He eventually even won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards for the project as well. With all this in mind, it's no wonder Coca-Cola tapped on the producing genius to help curate the sounds for a brand new advertisement.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 29-year-old "Earfquake" artist proudly tweeted today (February 21) announcing the collaboration between himself and the conglomerate company. He captioned the post, "I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =) :," and linked the video to the full advertisement

He added subsequent tweets describing the process of curating the sounds, noting that "thats me playing the flute at the beginning," and "drums are f*cking hard the low end is shaking," before thanking Coca-Cola for the opportunity in a second tweet for allowing him creative freedom and expression.

"mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i f*cking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss," he penned in true Tyler, the Creator fashion.

Watch the full ad below and let us know what you think of the new sounds down in the comments.