Tyler, The Creator, fresh off of the release of his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, says it was Westside Gunn who inspired Tyler to get back in the studio after not releasing a project since 2019. In addition to thanking Gunn, Tyler gave a shoutout to DJ Drama, Clipse and more in a new Instagram Live session.

“Shoutout rap music, I love it,” Tyler said during the clip. “DJ Drama, I love you. What you did for rap — phenomenal. From all the Waynes, all the Dedications, from P the In My Mind Prequel mixtape, to Clipse for the We Got It For Cheaps, from Lupe mixtape run all the Farenheits, the Revenge of the Nerds, to JAY-Z, to Andre (3000) … to Westside Gunn for making me wanna just rap again. I love it. I love rap. It changed n****s lives.”



John Lamparski / Getty Images

Last year, Tyler appeared on Gunn's Pray For Paris album for the track "327," which also features Joey Bada$$.

Tyler also recently spoke about his appreciation for NBA Young Boy, who appears on CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, tweeting that "he's a sweet heart man."

"Sending love to youngboy, such an interesting person," he continued.

