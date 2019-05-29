Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his latest album, IGOR. The project's been met with praise from Drake, Lil Yachty, Offset, and more. It's undoubtedly vastly different than anything else he's made in the course of his career but in a lot of ways, it isn't all that shocking to hear Tyler in this avenue of sound. One thing about the project, in comparisons to his other albums, is that he's singing way more than ever before, a decision he says Kendrick Lamar inspired him to do.

During a recent Q&A, Tyler, The Creator revealed that the reason why he's gone deeper in the melodic route these days is because of Kendrick Lamar. He said that he was playing Kendrick parts of his new album who praised him for using his own vocals, regardless of whether it was technically on point.

"I know I'm not the best singer but a friend of mine named Kendrick -- I played him some stuff and he said, 'Oh, this shit is just filling. Like, filling, like you weren't worried about the technical -- bring perfect with your vocals, it was actual emotion," Tyler recalled. "And when he said that I was like, 'Oh shit, you're right.' That's why I don't get people to sing my -- sometimes I'm just like fuck it, I'll sing it because someone else can't really sing my truth and what I'm trying to say."