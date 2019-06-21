Tyler, The Creator is a few weeks removed from his chart-topping, "mysterious" album, IGOR. The project was a different side of Tyler, The Creator that we haven't heard in the past but it was also his most fulfilling project to date. With elements of various genres across the board, Tyler enlisted a wide-range of collaborators for it from La Roux, Charlie Wilson to Jerrod Carmichael, Solange, Kanye West, and Playboi Carti. Cash Carti appears on the second track and like most Carti tracks, it's hard to decipher what he says. Apparently, Tyler, The Creator had the same trouble when he tried to transcribe Carti's lyrics.

Tyler, The Creator shared the lyrics for every song on IGOR on his Twitter page but it seems like he's with the rest of us who don't know what Playboi Carti said on "EARFQUAKE." The rapper typed out all of his lyrics but when it came down to Carti's verse, it simply reads, "Carti lyrics cannot be transcribed." Maybe that's a testament to Carti's brilliance as an artist -- we don't need to understand his words because his adlibs speak a thousand words.

Late last month, Tyler, The Creator revealed that "EARFQUAKE" wasn't actually written with either him or Carti in mind. During his live performance of IGOR for Apple Music, he reportedly said he originally wrote the song with Justin Bieber in mind and later pitched the song to Rihanna.