Fans worldwide are celebrating Tyler, The Creator's latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, but people noticed that he used his record to once again make things right with Selena Gomez. A decade ago, Tyler was known for his trolling antics on social media, and he didn't censor himself from making offensive remarks to and about his fellow celebrities.

Back in 2010, he tweeted things like: "@selenagomez is now 18. so she can now legally take my d*ck in her f*cking ass," "Selena Gomez Is Gonna Take My D*ck Deep In Her F*cking P*ssy," and "Dakota Fanning And Miley And Selena Are All Gonna Take My D*ck Weather They like It Or Not. F*cking Broads."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On the Call Me If You Get Lost track "Manifesto," Tyler said, "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy sh*t. Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her. Back when I was tryna f*ck Bieber, Just-in." This references Justin Bieber's on-again-off-again relationship with Selena that went on for eight years until they decided to end things permanently in 2018.

Tyler and Justin were good friends back in the day so that reportedly factored into the rapper's harassment of the actress-singer. Gomez has yet to respond to the "Manifesto" mention, but you can check out those old tweets and the track below.