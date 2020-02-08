Tyler, The Creator pulled in his first-ever Grammy win at this year's award show, all thanks to his beloved Igor album. The 28-year-old was nothing but excited about his Rap Album of the Year nod but he still shared his thoughts on the common feels many black artists have when it comes to award shows. "I’m half and half on it," he said. "On the one side I am very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this… but it sucks that whenever we, and I mean guys that look like me, do anything that’s genre-bending or anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category."



After wrapping up a North American tour, Tyler's now come through to announce European dates for his fans on the other side of the pond. The "PUPPET" music maker will kick things off in Paris on June 3rd, making his way to Poland, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, London, Denmark and more before wrapping things up in Ewijk on July 5th.

"And I don’t like that ‘urban’ word. It’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word, to me,' Tyler added on his Grammy recognition. "So when I hear that, I’m just like, why can’t we just be in pop? So I felt like — half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment."