Tyler, the Creator & Lil Wayne Deliver An Instant Classic On "HOT WIND BLOWS"

Tyler, the Creator is one of the most creative artists in the hip-hop world, and on Friday, he came through with his brand new album Call Me If You Get Lost. This project was made in collaboration with DJ Drama and after just one day, the album is being heralded as the best effort of the year. There are plenty of great tracks and collaborations to behold here, including the song "HOT WIND BLOWS" which features the legendary Lil Wayne.

This track features some incredible production that has vocal samples soaring in the background. In the midst of all of this, Tyler gives off his signature boisterous flow that contains braggadocios lyrics and some dope word play. The entire track gives off this unique L.A. Noire vibe and Wayne's inclusion in the song brings it to the next level. Fans are already gravitating towards this track and it is easy to see why this is the case.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma travel the globe, you keep the block hot

Driver, open the door for me, my hand hurt

Finders, we playin' hide-and-seek with the passports

Where the fuck we at? Oh, the pilot gotta remind us, yeah