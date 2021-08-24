Tyler, The Creator and Freddie Gibbs were in the studio together on Monday night, and they brought their fans into the session with them via Instagram Live. The two rappers seemingly had a very good time together as they made some bangers, and when they weren't making music, they were cracking all kinds of jokes.

During parts of the conversation, the duo argued about teaching Freddie how to swim before the talk shifted to their sexuality.

"When you came out gay, motherfuckers supported you," said Freddie to Tyler. "Woah, I never came out," responded Tyler. "I don't know what anyone's talking about. I don't know why everyone thinks I'm a--."



Scott Legato/Getty Images

Freddie went on to say that he supports the gay community, which Tyler joked about.

"Is this what you're saying, Freddie?" he asked. "Is Freddie coming out?" "You already out!" said Freddie. "Freddie's coming out!!!!" happily exclaimed Tyler. "N***a, get the fuck off my Live," said Freddie. "N***a, you put me on here..." replied Tyler, continuing the tomfoolery.



Mike Marsland/Getty Images

The two artists seemingly spent the night together inside the studio, and fans are expecting some magic to come out of this session. Watch the funny exchange below and let us know if you're excited to hear the songs they made together.