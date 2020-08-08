It was at the top of July last year when the Los Angeles Angels shared the sad news that 27-year-old starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs had been found dead. The MLB star was on a road trip at the time and later, a medical examiner determined that Skaggs had died of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents." In layman's terms, Tyler Skags, unfortunately, choked to death on his own vomit following a mixture of drugs and alcohol.

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol," his family said in a statement last year. "That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much."

On Friday (August 7), it was announced that police had arrested 45-year-old former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Prescott Kay in connection with Skagg's death. An investigation showed that the night before Skaggs was found dead, hotel key cards proved that Kay visited Skaggs in order to reportedly bring him "just a few" pills. Kay has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

"Our investigation also confirmed that no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids," the Angels said in a statement. "As we try to heal from the loss of Tyler, we continue to work with authorities as they complete their investigation."

If convicted, Kay, who worked for the Angels for 20 years, is looking at upwards of 20 years in prison.

[via]