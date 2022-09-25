Tyler Perry is one of the industry's most prominent filmmakers. For years, he's produced dozens of plays, movies and television shows for networks like BET, The Oprah Winfrey Network, and TBS. Between writing scripts and running his 330-acre studio, the entertainer has still had time to cater to others.

NBC/Getty Images

During an interview on Sway's Universe, the 53-year-old recalled when he aided Meghan Markle during her dark times. "What I was reaching out to her for was because they were giving her hell; a lot of it was because she was a black woman," Perry said, referring to The Royal Family.

Infuriated by the throne's behavior toward Markle, Perry let her know he was there for her. "I wrote her a letter, not expecting anything to come of it, and she said, 'Thank you so much.'" Years later, the two talked, and the Duchess of Sussex revealed to Perry what she had been going through.

"I'm just so proud of where they are now," he continued, "those two people love each other." The reason he's sure of it is because he has seen it "up close."

Perry could have been referring to when he opened the doors of his Beverly Hills home to the Duke and Duchess when they left the United Kingdom in 2020. When explaining to Today why he chose to help, he stated, "It was a very difficult time for them."

Since learning about the relationship between the three, social media users have praised Perry for his kind actions. Check out some of their tweets below.