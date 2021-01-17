Tyler Perry has long been a prominent fixture in the Black community, actively producing full-cast series and movies on the Black experience since his start as a playwright in the 90s and early 2000s. After acquiring his film production studio "Tyler Perry Studios," he became the first African American to own a major film studio in the nation. He will be recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the upcoming 2021 Oscars ceremony in recognition of his humanitarian efforts.

The film studio owner will receive the 2021 Jean Jersholt Humanitarian Award during the live show because of his commitment to philanthropy. Back in December, Perry donated $100k to the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for his legal defense, as well as paid for funeral costs for numerous victims of police brutality.



“Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker,” said Academy President David Rubi in a statement to Variety magazine. “He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored.”

The 51-year-old producer will share the honor with the Motion Picture Television Fund.

“The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community,” Rubin continued. “The sheer number of individuals and families—from every corner of our industry’s workforce—aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.”



He was included in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list of 2020. Congrats to Perry on the major recognition.

