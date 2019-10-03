For decades Tyler Perry has been carving out his own lane in the entertainment industry. This year marked two major milestones for the media mogul who recently debuted his new Tyler Perry Studios lot in Georgia and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Throughout his career, Perry has given opportunities to other entertainers who have often struggled with finding their big break, and the latest to benefit from his generosity is a 10-year-old rapper named Young Dylan.

The pre-teen artist frequently makes appearances on The Ellen Degeneres Show, but his most recent episode came with an unimaginable surprise. Perry joined Dylan on stage to share that he's developing a show on Nickelodeon starring the young rapper, and it's safe to say that Dylan was more than excited by the news.

"It’s a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself," Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins later said. "Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan and we can’t wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience." Check out the adorable clip of Dylan below.