The phrase "shoot your shot" is often associated with flirting, but an actress did just that with Tyler Perry in hopes of landing a part in one of his films. Back in June, a woman named Racquel Bailey rented a large billboard on a highway with a message directed at Perry. The image featured a photo of herself with the words, 'Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady."

When Perry was made aware of the billboard, he shared a photo of it on Instagram with a caption telling actors not to use this strategy. "This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows," he wrote. "Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!!"

Perry also told Bailey that he was familiar with her work and paid her a compliment, aside from chastising her for dishing out a chunk of change for attention. However, it all worked in Bailey's favor, as it's being reported that she's snagged a role in Perry's forthcoming BET series, Sistas. According to Essence, Bailey will portray the ex-girlfriend of one of the lead characters and will be featured in the finale of the first season. She may return if it gets the green light for season two and after going viral, casting directors reportedly have been calling her off the hook. Take that shot.