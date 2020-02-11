He leads with five nominations.
He's made it abundantly clear that he's always hated portraying his beloved Madea character, but Mabel Simmons has been quite the moneymaker for Tyler Perry. For two decades, Perry has dressed up as the crass-yet-wise grandmother both on stage and the silver screen, and soon, Madea will be no more as Perry has shared he's done with her altogether.
Perry's Madea films and plays have helped rake in hundreds of millions of dollars for the media mogul, aiding in the ability for Perry to open his personally funded Atlanta studio. Madea may be a hit at the box office, but the Razzies consider Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral to be one of the worst films of the past year.
The 2020 Golden Raspberry Award nominations have been announced, and unlike the Oscars where the best are hailed, the Razzies highlight what they believe are the worst of the worst in film. Perry's latest Madea flick takes home the most nods with five mentions: Worst Actress as Madea, twice in Worst Supporting Actor for his portrayals of Joe and Uncle Heathrow, Worst Screen Combo, and Worst Screenplay.
The Razzies are usually held just a day ahead of the Oscars, but things changed this year. "Due to the Oscars' accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year," the Razzies wrote on its website. While we wait for the Razzies to set a date, check out the full list of nominees below.
Worst Picture:
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor:
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
Worst Actress:
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst Supporting Actress:
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst Supporting Actor:
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Screen Combo:
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
Worst Director:
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Worst Screenplay:
Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property:
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
Razzie Redeemer Award:
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin