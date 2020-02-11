He's made it abundantly clear that he's always hated portraying his beloved Madea character, but Mabel Simmons has been quite the moneymaker for Tyler Perry. For two decades, Perry has dressed up as the crass-yet-wise grandmother both on stage and the silver screen, and soon, Madea will be no more as Perry has shared he's done with her altogether.



Perry's Madea films and plays have helped rake in hundreds of millions of dollars for the media mogul, aiding in the ability for Perry to open his personally funded Atlanta studio. Madea may be a hit at the box office, but the Razzies consider Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral to be one of the worst films of the past year.

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Award nominations have been announced, and unlike the Oscars where the best are hailed, the Razzies highlight what they believe are the worst of the worst in film. Perry's latest Madea flick takes home the most nods with five mentions: Worst Actress as Madea, twice in Worst Supporting Actor for his portrayals of Joe and Uncle Heathrow, Worst Screen Combo, and Worst Screenplay.

The Razzies are usually held just a day ahead of the Oscars, but things changed this year. "Due to the Oscars' accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year," the Razzies wrote on its website. While we wait for the Razzies to set a date, check out the full list of nominees below.

Worst Picture:

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor:

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst Actress:

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress:

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor:

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director:

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay:

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property:

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award:

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin