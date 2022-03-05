For the latest installment of their Lie Detector video series, Vanity Fair tapped director Tyler Perry to sit down and answer a few of his fan's most pressing questions regarding everything from if he reads the reviews of his films to whether or not Eddie Murphy knows that he was the inspiration for one of Perry's most popular characters – Madea.

Speaking of M, many of the 52-year-old's fans wondered if he ever uses her iconic voice during his everyday conversations, which he says no to. However, he did crack a joke about turning on his Madea voice during sex, which, as Bossip points out, just may have some truth to it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Later in the video, the interviewer slides Perry a photo of director J.J. Abrams as they ask him if he's "better than the Star Wars director." If you've ever seen Keke Palmer's edition of the Lie Detector interview, then you'll perfectly understand the New Orleans native's clever response of, "I have no idea who this man is, sorry to this man."

Seeing as Perry appeared in the 2009 Star Trek film that Abrams directed, and has publicly spoken about his admiration for Abrams' work before, the moment is even more comedic. Once the interviewer points this out, Perry doubles down, acting as if she mispronounced his colleague's name before.

"That's J.J. Abrams! What did you call him? That's not what you said... Yeah, that's J.J. Abrams, I know J.J. Abrams," he joked.

Check out Tyler Perry's full Vanity Fair Lie Detector video below.

