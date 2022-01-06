Even celebrities troll one another in good fun, and Tyler Perry has unleashed Mabel "Madea" Simmons onto Oprah Winfrey. For the entirety of his career, Perry has dedicated special moments in his stage plays and films to honoring The Color Purple, a classic, Steven Spielberg directed film starring Oprah in one of her earliest roles. The movie was, of course, adapted from acclaimed author Alice Walker's award-winning novel.

Oprah and Tyler's friendship has only grown over the years, and now the film mogul is using his beloved elder character of Madea to tease both Winfrey and Pop icon Adele.



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

Adele recently shared her latest No. 1-charting album 30, and about a month ago, she caught up with Oprah for an intimate interview. Perry posted images similar to Adele's album cover but instead used Madea's profile, and he even went as far as to photoshop her head on Adele's body.

"After many years Ma-delle releases her new album, 90. Tune in for a very special interview with Oprah where she talks about her divorce and the new album. She will even perform her new single, Go Hard On Me, and her oldie but goodie, Hellur. NETFLIX!!"

Perry previously announced that he was retiring Madea after over two decades of performing the character. He was often criticized for wearing a dress and portraying a woman and the actor later revealed he wasn't thrilled about it, either. Check out his post below.