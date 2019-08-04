Tyler Perry is working hard to bring fresh content to the television industry. Most recently, reports by Variety confirmed that the super producer and screenwriter will be helming a new comedy entitled Sistas and so for BET Networks. The latter stems from a multi-year content partnership Perry has with Viacom. The television show ordered by BET will explore the lives of single, black women from varying walks of lives who happen to find commonality in their inability to get into a serious relationship. Moreover, "The series sees the women navigate their complicated love life status, careers, and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals."

Thus far, in terms of casting, KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown have been chosen to headline the television show. The plot and characters appear to be reminiscent of the television show Girlfriends, which also aired on BET at some point. Smith is expected to play the character "Andrea Barnes," the girl group's voice of reason. Barnes is also portrayed as a successful lawyer, ready to take her career to the next level. Obsidian will play the owner of a budding hair salon. Von will play a comical and fearless character who always got her girlfriends back. While Brown will play a smart bank-teller with a great sense of style. Sistas is expected to premiere on BET sometime this fall.

