Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Netflix for the very first time since announcing that his upcoming film A Fall From Grace will be debuting on Netflix in the new year. Tyler has classified the film as a thriller and it follows a woman named Grace Waters (played by actress Crystal Fox) who's heartbroken by her ex-husband’s affair but then lands into a new relationship that becomes another battle due to secrets and violence.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The film will be the first to be entirely shot and released from Tyler Perry's self-titled studio lot that he opened earlier this year in Atlanta. Tyler became the first African American to own a studio lot and ironically, the lot was previously a Confederate Army base.

“[It] meant that there were Confederate soldiers on that base, plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negroes enslaved, and now that land is owned by one Negro,” he said. “So while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own.”

“For every critic that said how horrible my films were, and typically they weren’t black, I got thousands of letters from people telling me how much the work was literally changing their lives,” he added of his accomplishment. “Had I focused on the criticism, I wouldn’t own this studio today. I could not have gotten here without Madea.”