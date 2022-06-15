Over the course of the last couple of years, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro has been in a very public relationship with Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. In fact, the two have a child together and it seemed as though things were going very well between the two. After all, fans felt that Henry was out of his league and that as a result, he would treat her the best way possible.

Things took a turn a few weeks ago, however, as Henry took to her Instagram story and spoke about cheaters and betrayal. This had many thinking that the two had broken up, although now, it looks like the two are back on good terms.

Elsa/Getty Images

Henry just celebrated her 28th birthday and to commemorate the day, Herro took to Instagram where he offered up some kind words about her. In fact, Henry even offered up a black heart as a response in the comments section.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you," Herro wrote. "Aint no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy."





Even if they aren't together again, they still seem to be on good terms which is always good to see.