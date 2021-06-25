During his rookie season, Tyler Herro was a beloved player. He was instrumental during the Miami Heat's unlikely playoff run and coming into this season, there were high expectations. Unfortunately, Herro was unable to live up to those expectations as he wasn't putting in the same effort on the floor. In fact, throughout the season, there were reports that he wasn't taking basketball seriously and that he was more concerned with becoming a celebrity and having endorsement deals.

Now, Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports is claiming that numerous sources around the league expect Herro to get traded. As of right now, there is a 75 percent chance that he gets dealt in the offseason, which just goes to show that the Heat don't see a future with him.

Of course, things can change between now and the offseason, although these latest reports align with some of the other rumors that have circulated Herro throughout the season. Despite all of this, Herro is still a talented shooter and if he develops his defensive game, he could become a bonafide star. For now, however, he will have to continue developing his game, with or without the Heat.

