Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro was having himself a fine season on the court before the NBA season was suspended indefinitely. In his 47 appearances, the 20-year old shooting guard is averaging 12.9 points with 4 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from three-point range.

It's true, the former Kentucky Wildcats' shot is a thing of beauty, whether he's making it rain at AmericanAirlines Arena or simply shooting his shot at a well-known model during a pandemic.

As seen in the screen shot embedded above, Herro recently made a simple "WYD" pass at Instagram model Katya Elise Henry. Henry, who was previously linked to Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, quickly replied "quarantine n chill? [with the smirk emoji!]."

According to Henry's IG page, which boasts 7.1M followers, she is based in Miami so this may not be the first time that she and Herro have interacted. Whatever the case may be, NBA Twitter lost their collective minds when she publicly invited the Heat rookie to shack up together during these trying times.

Check out some of the reactions below.