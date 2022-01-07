NBA officials announced that Tyler Herro and Jusuf Nurkic would have to pay a pretty penny for Wednesday night's in-game squabble as the NBA has hit both players with a hefty $25K fine.

As tension continued to rise in the 4th quarter match between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trailblazers, Nurkic knocked Herro down through the use of a screen. Physically upset by the move, Herro pushed Nurkic while his back was turned away from him, resulting in the Trailblazer getting a quick lick in as he clawed at Herro's grill. The scuffle led Miami Heat players on the court almost immediately, restraining the 6'5 point guard while Nurkic remained free. No real injuries came from the altercation, but the two players were ejected from the game regardless.

(Soobum Im/Getty Images)

With players around the league missing games due to NBA Health and Safety Protocols, the last thing either of these teams needs is a suspension of any kind, so just receiving a fine is the best-case scenario for sure. Specifically for the Trailblazers, though, Nurkic is averaging 13.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 34 games this season, so his presence is vital. With how Portland's season is going, they can't afford to have anybody off the court.

