Tyla Yaweh Drops New Single "Understand Me"

Tyla Yaweh is a busy man. The Florida rapper is currently touring with Post Malone but he continues to drop off hot new tracks. Tyla just released a new single, “Understand Me” through his SoundCloud. This venture is all about his relationship with the females; it feels like almost every bar kicks off with the repetition of “she.”

The song is a classic trap-r&b blend with a sung chorus and rapped verses. Tyla references Michael Jackson with his chorus, “She said she cannot stand me/I take another bitch out to Miami/Think she know but she don't understand me/I'm asking if she okay, are you Annie?” The beat keeps pace with Tyla to make an enjoyable, catchy two-minute track. Be on the look-out for Tyla's infectious flows on "Understand Me." This one’s not groundbreaking, but it’s definitely a fun listen. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She mixing emotions like alcohol

Don't blame it on me 'cause I'm not involved

She call me when my money getting tall

That's a problem, my nigga, not tryna solve