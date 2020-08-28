mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyla Yaweh Drops Another "Tommy Lee" Remix With Post Malone & SAINt JHN

August 28, 2020 12:32
Tyla Yaweh Feat. Post Malone & SAINt JHN

Tyla Yaweh releases yet another remix of his hit single "Tommy Lee" with Post Malone and SAINt JHN.


"I'm living life like a rockstar, pulling up stretch limousiiiiineeeesss," sings Tyla Yaweh on his smash single with Post Malone, a line that has surely gotten stuck in your head more than a few times.

The song has been making the rounds for a few months, even granting enough attention for the legendary Tommy Lee to pull up and record his own section of the song for a rock-laced remix. 

It looks like Post's protégé wasn't finished there because, just a few weeks later, he has officially dropped the latest remix of the song with SAINt JHN.

With the way that SAINt JHN has been blowing up this year with his years-old song "Roses" and the Imanbek remix, it makes sense that everybody would want him on their song. Tyla Yaweh has just called on the singer for his proper verse on the new remix.

Listen to it below and let us know if you prefer the original or this version.

Quotable Lyrics:

Spill the champagne in the air if ever you see me
Legend forever but never gon' repeat
Gotta go get it, I'll show you how we be
Where we from we kill what we eat

