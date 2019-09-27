mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyla Yaweh & YG Rework Kelis' "Bossy" On New Single "I Think I Luv Her"

Chantilly Post
September 27, 2019 15:22
201 Views
21
0
CoverCover

I Think I Luv Her
Tyla Yaweh Feat. YG

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Another one from the "She Bad" music maker.


Tyla Yaweh is on the road with Post Malone as part of the Runaway Tour and the "Gemini" singer has found time to drop off some new-new along the way. Tyla's new offering dubbed "I Think I Luv Her" is a wonderfully reworked beat of Kelis and Too $hort's 2006 track "Bossy." Tyla made the right move in grabbing YG for a feature since the "Big Bank" rapper's vocals bounce off the beat perfectly. 

 

"When I make a track it always has to come organically. I’m in the moment when I'm making it and I have to have the right producers around, gotta have the right vibe. I freestyle a lot of my music too, or I start the melody and then from there I like to figure out what the story should be," Tyla previously told us when discussing his music-making process

Listen to the new track and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

Wet pack on me, racks get lonely
Niggas wanna see my baguettes, they know they glow, ayy
Brand new Lambo, pink flamingo
Hop inside that bitch, I hit the floor and then I'm gone, wait

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  201
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Tyla Yaweh YG bossy stream
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyla Yaweh & YG Rework Kelis' "Bossy" On New Single "I Think I Luv Her"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject