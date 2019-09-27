Tyla Yaweh & YG Rework Kelis' "Bossy" On New Single "I Think I Luv Her"

Tyla Yaweh is on the road with Post Malone as part of the Runaway Tour and the "Gemini" singer has found time to drop off some new-new along the way. Tyla's new offering dubbed "I Think I Luv Her" is a wonderfully reworked beat of Kelis and Too $hort's 2006 track "Bossy." Tyla made the right move in grabbing YG for a feature since the "Big Bank" rapper's vocals bounce off the beat perfectly.

"When I make a track it always has to come organically. I’m in the moment when I'm making it and I have to have the right producers around, gotta have the right vibe. I freestyle a lot of my music too, or I start the melody and then from there I like to figure out what the story should be," Tyla previously told us when discussing his music-making process.

Listen to the new track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Wet pack on me, racks get lonely

Niggas wanna see my baguettes, they know they glow, ayy

Brand new Lambo, pink flamingo

Hop inside that bitch, I hit the floor and then I'm gone, wait