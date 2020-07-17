Tyla Yaweh & DaBaby Flex In The Visual To "Stuntin' On You"

A little money never changed anyone—that is, unless you're Tyla Yaweh and DaBaby. Adding their names to the list of massive releases to drop on Friday (July 17) are Tyla and DaBaby who shared their catchy collaboration, "Stuntin' On You." Not only did we receive the Hitmaka-produced track, but the pair of artists also delivered a Chris Villa-directed visual. In it, Tyla Yaweh and DaBaby stumble upon a bit of luck after winning a $50 million lottery, so you can only imagine how much stuntin' they do in this music video.

As the title suggests, there is quite a bit of money and bling being displayed in this visual, and the two rappers are even seen in a room adorned with cash all over the walls. It's all about having fun when you have a few extra dollars in your pockets, so stream "Stuntin' On You" by Tyla Yaweh featuring DaBaby and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Need that Rollie, want me to buy it huh? (Buy)

Take you to ball, hard to spend a couple thousand huh? (Dollars)

You need a n*gga to put the mileage on 'em

She talkin', I'm proud of her, I put that Prada on her