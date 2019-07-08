Tyga's "Lightskin Lil Wayne" Video Is "A Tribute To The GOAT"

Tyga shows out for his mentor.

Most of us first found out about California native Tyga through Young Money Entertainment. The young spitter was being hyped up as the next big thing, joining Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj as members of a class of talented game-shifters. His career didn't necessarily end up panning out like his peers within the YMCMB gang but last year, T-Raw ended up becoming extremely successful via a hard-fought comeback effort. The rapper now has his formula in check, utilizing his skillset to perfection and realizing what he needs to do to get where he has dreamed of for years. One of the most exciting songs on his Legendary tracklist was "Lightskin Lil Wayne," which serves as a tribute to his idol and mentor. Today, the video has officially been released.

The video runs through several stages of Tunechi's career, going through the Hot Boys era all the way through to C5. Tyga acts as Lil Wayne in the clip, recreating some iconic scenes that we recognize from Weezy's life. The clip came out earlier today and people are happy to see Tyga showing love to somebody that has affected his career so positively.

Shout-out to Tyga for this tribute and for showing love to one of the greatest to ever do it: Lil Wayne.