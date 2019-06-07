Not even a full twelve hours has passed since Tyga dropped his latest album and already, it's been certified Gold by the RIAA. Last night boasted a solid release calendar with artists like Future, Tee Grizzley, Casey Veggies, and more all dropping projects. Announcing his own release earlier this week, Tyga completed his comeback effort by introducing us to Legendary. Despite the braggadocious title of the work, it contains a number of smash hits with features dominating throughout the contest. The addition of "Taste" with Offset was surely a strategic one made by Tyga and his label because not even half a day has passed since the release of the album and it has already been certified Gold.

This has been a strategy employed by many artists for the last couple of years. Test the waters with a few singles and then when one strikes big on the charts, include it on your album for an easy platinum record. "Taste" is one of Tyga's most popular songs ever so its inclusion on Legendary is not shocking in the least bit. Without it, the album would have taken a longer time to achieve certification by the RIAA. Don't be surprised if the album goes platinum soon too.

This re-invites us to ask if going platinum carries the same weight as it did in past generations of music. Our very own Mitch Findlay wrote a detailed piece about that, which you can read here.