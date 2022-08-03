A protest is being held at Power 106 in Los Angeles in response to their controversial interview with Tyga to discuss the video for “Ay Caramba.” The interview was conducted by American Cholo podcast host Gil Tejada who has used disparaging language to describe Black people. Power 106 has since removed the interview.

Polarizing film director Tariq Nasheed shared details of the protest on his Instagram page, Tuesday. It is being held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday.



"The community is #PullingUp outside #Power106 #radio station in #LosAngeles tomorrow (Weds. Aug. 3rd) to call them out for giving a platform to anti-Black racists," Nasheed wrote. "If you are in #LA, everyone come thru."

Tyga had appeared on the show to address backlash to the video for “Ay Caramba," which featured a racially insensitive portrayal of a Chicano rapper riding around town in a low rider with tortillas falling from the sky.

In the since-deleted interview, Tyga issued an apology for any of his fans offended by the video.

“When I dropped the video, I wasn’t in L.A., I was in Europe,” Tyga began. “And then I started seeing a lot of people offended by it and I was kinda confused. That’s why I didn’t respond. I tried to do my research a little bit. I tried to ask a lot of the people that I grew up with that are Mexican.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, I’m not Mexican, so I can’t say what Mexicans are offended by or not. But I know I had no intentions of offending anybody. For one, I want to apologize to the Mexican community and my fans that are Mexican. I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican, Dominican, that probably weren’t offended by this video. But my Mexicans fans in L.A., there definitely was some that were offended.”





