Tyga, YG, & Blueface Throw Gatsby-Themed Party In "Bop" Visual

Marriage just wasn't in the cards for Tyga.

Less than 24 hours after dropping the summer jam "Bop," Tyga reunites with Blueface and YG for the song's music video. The visual takes place in a Great Gatsby-inspired underground club called "The Bop" where the three men are surrounded by booty-shaking women looking for attention. YG enjoys his time in a hot tub with a few ladies while Blueface is front row and center to watch pole tricks by exotic dancers. Tyga, on the other hand, played the role of both minister and almost-husband as he stands at the altar preparing to exchange "I dos" with his half-naked bop bride. Press and curl in full effect.

Tyga is well-known for collaborating with other artists to craft songs that turn into hits. He recently caught up with Variety and told them that he doesn't wait around to become motivated; he actively seeks out ideas. "You gotta stay focused and find ways to be inspired," he said. "Once you lose inspiration, then you get lost in everything. You gotta find ways to get inspired. Artists inspire other artists. You gotta show other artists love, too."