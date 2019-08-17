A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault but he was fortunate enough to get a suspended sentence. Essentially, the Swedish government just wanted to convict him of the crime but clearly, they didn't think it was severe enough for Rocky to actually be punished for it. Either way, Rocky is home and Sweden will likely never see him return again unless it's to serve a sentence. But everyone's been celebrating his arrival back home since his release earlier this month. While he's reunited with Tyler, The Creator and other friends from the industry, he made another connection with one of his West Coast homies last night as they got back to the money.

Tyga took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with A$AP Rocky reunited at last. T-Raww shared photos of himself and Rocky in the studio and another one of them linking up presumably after a show. Rocky has a towel over his head while hugging the "Taste" hitmaker. Clearly, Rocky's a hot commodity these days and everyone is trying to get a verse from him. We'll have to wait and see what Tyga and Rocky have in the stash.

Aside from his upcoming collab with Rocky, Tyga did bless us with a new album titled, Legendary this summer which included several of his recent hits along with new ones.